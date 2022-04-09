Flint, MI– Mayor Sheldon Neeley has nominated William Kim, who has worked for the city of Flint for nearly seven years, to serve as the city attorney.

Kim, who served as the assistant city attorney since May 2015, became the acting city attorney on Feb. 14, 2022 after Angela Wheeler resigned.

During a city council committee meeting on April 6, many members voiced their support for Kim’s appointment.

“I just wanted to say that I have worked with Attorney Kim for four years now and I believe that he is absolutely qualified to do the job,” said Councilwoman Eva Worthing. “He’s been here for a long time. We’ve had a horrible turnover in the law department amongst other departments, and so I will be voting yes with no qualms about it.”

Before working for the city of Flint, Kim served as the special assistant city attorney for Lansing, a staff attorney for the Michigan Department of Financial and Insurance Services, and a legal extern for a U.S. District Court Judge, according to his resume.

Kim obtained his Doctor of Law degree from Michigan State University’s College of Law and has bar admissions from the State Bar of Michigan, U.S. District Courts, and the United States Supreme Court.

If his appointment is approved, Kim will make an annual salary of $101,000 as Flint’s city attorney.

According to the resolution document, Kim would receive “the difference in compensation between the Acting City Attorney and City Attorney retroactive” to Feb. 14, the day he assumed the acting position.

As city attorney, Kim would be responsible for managing the legal department, defending the city legally, providing legal advice to the mayor and council, drafting legal documents and ordinances, and initiating legal actions including prosecuting violations of ordinances and the charter.

Some council members said they thought Kim would not be getting paid enough.

“I personally think $101,000 for a chief legal officer for the city is, quite frankly, not enough based on the hours and the work that you put in. … I am very, very thankful for your service and I am excited to continue working with you,” said Council Vice President Allie Herkenroder.

The council voted 6-0 to send the contract resolution to their next council meeting on Monday, April 11, where it will be put to a final vote. Councilwoman Ladel Lewis and Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer were absent from the meeting. Mays was not present for the vote.

According to the city charter, the mayor’s nominee for city attorney shall be appointed if within 60 days of the submission the council does not disapprove of the choice.