Flint, MI– The Flint City Council is hosting a second community meeting to discuss incoming American Rescue Plan Act funds on Feb. 19.

In March, the city learned that it would be receiving $94.7 million dollars in COVID-19 relief as part of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package intended to aid the country in recovering from the pandemic.

The council has emphasized that this funding is for the residents, and that they want to hear how the community wants the funds spent. The council voted to host four meetings with the community to do just that, the first of which was held on Feb. 7.

The second meeting on Feb. 19 will be held at noon in the lower level of Cavalry United Methodist Church, located at 2111 Flushing Rd. Councilwoman Tonya Burns pushed for the second meeting to be held over the weekend to give residents who work during the week an opportunity to attend.

According to the public notice for the community meeting, the “money can be used to support public health expenditures, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”

So far, the council has only voted to spend a small portion of the money. First, they voted to spend approximately $1 million on a one-year contract with compliance firm Ernst & Young to help spend the remaining funds funds in accordance with the guidelines, which are outlined in a 437-page document.

The council also voted on Feb. 14, to use approximately $3 million to give premium pay to public safety employees and essential workers.

For additional information, contact the city council office at (810) 766-7418.