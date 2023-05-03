Flint, MI — Flint City Council meetings are being temporarily relocated again, this time to the Genesee County Administration Building at 1101 Beach St.

Council’s meetings through July were swapped to City Hall’s Dome Auditorium in order to accommodate renovations to the body’s normal chambers. However, officials have since decided the new space isn’t the best fit.

“The two main reasons for the change would be physical space and acoustics,” Flint’s City Clerk Davina Donahue shared in an email. “There just isn’t enough space in the Dome to comfortably fit all 9 council members, plus the clerk, attorney and other vital staff…And the sound quality of the room isn’t conducive to effective live or recorded audio.”

While many of council’s remaining meetings will take place in the county’s administration building, a few will still take place in the Dome Auditorium, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.

All meetings held at the county building will occur in the Willard P. Harris Auditorium on the third floor.

Here’s an updated list of council’s remaining renovation-affected meetings and their locations, as noted in Office of City Council press releases from May 2, 2023:

Committee Meetings*

DateLocation
Wednesday, May 3Dome Auditorium
Wednesday, May 17Genesee County Administration Building
Wednesday, June 7Dome Auditorium
Wednesday, June 21Genesee County Administration Building
Wednesday, July 5Genesee County Administration Building
Wednesday, July 19Dome Auditorium
*Finance Committee meetings convene at 5:00 p.m. followed by Council’s Legislative
Committee and Governmental Operations Committee meetings.

Special Affairs/Flint City Council Meetings**

DateLocation
Monday, May 8Genesee County Administration Building
Monday, May 22Genesee County Administration Building
Monday, June 12Dome Auditorium
Monday, June 26Genesee County Administration Building
Monday, July 10Genesee County Administration Building
Monday, July 24Genesee County Administration Building
**Special Affairs Committee meetings convene at 4:30 p.m. followed by Regular City Council
meetings scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the exception of the Monday, June 26 Special Affairs
Committee Meeting, which will convene at 5:00 p.m.

Budget Hearings

DateTimeHearingLocation
Wednesday, May 105:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.Police DepartmentDome Auditorium
Wednesday, May 107 p.m. – 8 p.m.City Clerk/City CouncilDome Auditorium
Monday, May 155:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.Finance/General Budget/Payroll/
Purchasing/Information Technology/
Treasury/Customer Service/Assessments/
Facilities (Maintenance)		Genesee County
Administration Building
Monday, May 157 p.m. – 8 p.m.Mayor’s Office/Administration/
Blight Elimination/Economic
Development/Public Health		Genesee County
Administration Building

The press releases also note that parking at the Genesee County Administration Building will be free after 5:00 p.m. Guests should take a ticket to enter, and exit gates will automatically raise at 5:00 p.m.

Avatar photo

Kate Stockrahm

Kate is Flint Beat's associate editor. She joined the team as a corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues....

