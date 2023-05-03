Flint, MI — Flint City Council meetings are being temporarily relocated again, this time to the Genesee County Administration Building at 1101 Beach St.

Council’s meetings through July were swapped to City Hall’s Dome Auditorium in order to accommodate renovations to the body’s normal chambers. However, officials have since decided the new space isn’t the best fit.

“The two main reasons for the change would be physical space and acoustics,” Flint’s City Clerk Davina Donahue shared in an email. “There just isn’t enough space in the Dome to comfortably fit all 9 council members, plus the clerk, attorney and other vital staff…And the sound quality of the room isn’t conducive to effective live or recorded audio.”

While many of council’s remaining meetings will take place in the county’s administration building, a few will still take place in the Dome Auditorium, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.

All meetings held at the county building will occur in the Willard P. Harris Auditorium on the third floor.

Here’s an updated list of council’s remaining renovation-affected meetings and their locations, as noted in Office of City Council press releases from May 2, 2023:

Committee Meetings*

Date Location Wednesday, May 3 Dome Auditorium Wednesday, May 17 Genesee County Administration Building Wednesday, June 7 Dome Auditorium Wednesday, June 21 Genesee County Administration Building Wednesday, July 5 Genesee County Administration Building Wednesday, July 19 Dome Auditorium *Finance Committee meetings convene at 5:00 p.m. followed by Council’s Legislative

Committee and Governmental Operations Committee meetings.

Special Affairs/Flint City Council Meetings**

Date Location Monday, May 8 Genesee County Administration Building Monday, May 22 Genesee County Administration Building Monday, June 12 Dome Auditorium Monday, June 26 Genesee County Administration Building Monday, July 10 Genesee County Administration Building Monday, July 24 Genesee County Administration Building **Special Affairs Committee meetings convene at 4:30 p.m. followed by Regular City Council

meetings scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the exception of the Monday, June 26 Special Affairs

Committee Meeting, which will convene at 5:00 p.m.

Budget Hearings

Date Time Hearing Location Wednesday, May 10 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Police Department Dome Auditorium Wednesday, May 10 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. City Clerk/City Council Dome Auditorium Monday, May 15 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Finance/General Budget/Payroll/

Purchasing/Information Technology/

Treasury/Customer Service/Assessments/

Facilities (Maintenance) Genesee County

Administration Building Monday, May 15 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Mayor’s Office/Administration/

Blight Elimination/Economic

Development/Public Health Genesee County

Administration Building

The press releases also note that parking at the Genesee County Administration Building will be free after 5:00 p.m. Guests should take a ticket to enter, and exit gates will automatically raise at 5:00 p.m.