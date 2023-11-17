Flint, MI — Flint City Council President Ladel Lewis and Vice President Candice Mushatt have called a special council meeting for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

According to a Nov. 16 public notice shared by the Flint City Clerk’s Office, the meeting will address text and map amendments to the city’s zoning code, resolutions related to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Berston Field House capital improvements and park improvements and the acceptance of multiple grants, among other items.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in council chambers at Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.