Flint, MI– Flint City Council voted to postpone the executive session and resolution related to Flint Water Litigation to a recessed meeting next Monday.

The council was set to vote on whether the city would be joining the water settlement last night, but Council President Kate Fields said that the legal department requested they postpone that.

During public comment, which went on for about an hour and a half, many speakers addressed the settlement.

Flint resident Arthur Woodson asked the council not to vote for the city joining the settlement.

“The city are defendants…we are plaintiffs,” Woodson said. “Why would a defendant give the plaintiff real hard facts? That doesn’t make no sense at all.”

Resident AC Dumas called the settlement “a travesty,” and referenced the “distastefulness” of the online information session Monday afternoon where attorneys met to give an overview of the settlement and answer residents questions.

“I would hope that at least the council…vote no on the $641 million settlement because it’s hurting our community,” he said. “And adults will not be compensated unless they can prove…that they were injured by the water.”

Resident Fred Roshell, along with others, voiced concerns about how adults would need to prove they were injured from the water crisis to receive compensation.

“I understand you might have to show some injury, but even if you ain’t got no physical injury… I know psychologically, I don’t wanna drink no water, and I should get some money for that,” Roshell said. “So if you’re going to accept it so residents don’t have to pay, I’m okay with that but let’s make sure everybody can get something even if it’s for just your psychological.”

Councilwoman Monica Galloway said she agreed with Roshell’s statement, and although she’s been “fortunate to have a very good immune system,” that doesn’t mean she didn’t ingest poison.

Councilman Maurice Davis and Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter told residents after the public comment that they would not be voting to support the city joining the settlement.

“This is not gonna fly and I’m putting it on record, hell no, I’m not gonna vote yes, I’m going with the residents,” Davis said.