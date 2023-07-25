Flint, MI — The Flint City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 26, 2023, at the Genesee County Administration Building to interview candidates for the 7th ward councilperson vacancy.

Mercedes Kinnee, Ira Gilbert, Doug Matthews, Candice Mushatt and Shannon A. Searcy are the candidates for the vacancy.

The candidates — who, according to the city charter, must be residents of the 7th ward and registered to vote in Flint for at least one year prior to filing — are looking to fill the role vacated by former Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder.

Herkenroder announced her resignation on June 8, and stepped down on July 1, setting in motion the charter mandate by which council has 30 days to appoint its new member.

The public notice reads that the meeting will also handle “other general city business.”