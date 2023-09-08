Flint, MI — Though Flint City Council sent ten resolutions through for a final vote during its finance committee meeting on Sept. 6, 2023, councilmembers spent a large portion of the meeting discussing items that ultimately didn’t make it to their next council meeting agenda.

At the finance committee meeting, council decided to keep five proposals in committees, most of which had to do with allocating the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

One of the five resolutions proposed $594,000 in ARPA funding for Flint’s Neighborhood Engagement Hub to support blight projects.

Flint’s ARPA allocation plan, which was approved on Oct. 24, 2022 , includes $1,210,000 for neighborhood cleanup and blight removal.

The resolution would allow the Neighborhood Engagement Hub (NEH) to serve as a fiduciary for other organizations to complete neighborhood cleanup and blight removal projects. The following proposed allocations were included in the resolution:

$10,000 for each councilmember to select groups for blight projects, totaling $90,000

$50,000 to reopen the east side’s Community Tool Shed in the city’s 4th ward

$50,000 for Southside Neighborhood Coalition’s neighborhood beautification projects in the 9th ward

$50,000 for the Carriage Town Neighborhood Association to close open foundations and tear down burned houses in the 5th ward

$50,000 for the College Cultural Neighborhood Association to do handicap access concrete work in the 7th ward

$50,000 for Sarvis Park improvements in the 2nd ward

$50,000 for projects to be determined in wards 1, 3, 6 and 8

$54,000 for an administrative/fiduciary fee

Councilwoman Judy Priestley made a motion to postpone the resolution to council’s next finance committee meeting after saying that the funding for the tool shed in her ward was not a good idea because residents weren’t using it when it was previously available. Her motion failed.

Though there was also a motion on the floor to send the resolution to council’s next meeting for a final vote, that motion was not voted on before Priestley, who was chairing the finance meeting, adjourned it following a verbal argument between Councilmen Eric Mays and Quincy Murphy.

According to city clerk Davina Donahue, the resolution will therefore appear on the agenda for council’s next special affairs committee, which will take place on Sept. 11.

Resolutions put through to Council

Before adjourning early, the council voted to send the following resolutions to its regular meeting on Sept. 11:

A resolution that would authorize a purchase to William E. Walter for inspections, repairs, parts and supplies for the HVAC, boilers and reduced pressure zone systems in the amount of $179,000.

A resolution that would authorize a $100,000 contract with Brown & Sons, Co., Inc. for the annual supply of auto parts, bulbs, breakers, sprays and filters for fleet services’ Central Garage.

A resolution to that would authorize a $350,000 change order to the contract with Industrial Applied Technologies for the Water Pollution Control East Tank Cleaning, bringing the contract total to $920,000.

A resolution that would authorize a $378,000 purchase order to Lake Star Construction for the lead remediation project for the Lead Based Paint Hazard Program.

A resolution that would approve a $6.9 million three-year contract with Inliner Solutions, LLC for sewer relining services.

A resolution that would accept a $70,368.36 grant from the Public Assistance Grant Program for supplemental funding to cover emergency operating expenses in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resolution that provides $3,450 to Friends of Berston and the Genesee County Land Bank to purchase properties for the Berston Fieldhouse Development Project.

A resolution that would authorize a $30,222 change order to the contract with Sorensen Gross for the Dort Pump Rehabilitation project, bringing the contract total to $4,399,391.47.

A resolution that would authorize $135,908 to the J.F. Cavanaugh Company for Water Pollution Control Influent Chamber repair and restoration following an Aug. 13, 2023 rainstorm that broke a gate at the center.

A resolution that would authorize $428,245 to Complete Towing for towing and storage services for the Flint Police Department.

Resolutions sent to committees

Aside from the NEH resolution being sent to council’s special affairs committee by default, Council also voted to send four other resolutions to its finance and special affairs committees.

A resolution authorizing $225,000 in ARPA funds for Court Street Village to complete painting projects and another resolution authorizing a $25,000 change order for a Shelter of Flint contract were both sent to council’s next special affairs committee meeting on Sept. 11.

A resolution authorizing $1 million in Flint’s ARPA funds to Michigan State University for the Flint Rx Kids Program, and another proposing $50,000 in ARPA funding to the LatinX Technology Center for blight projects were kept in the council’s finance committee.

Council’s next finance committee meeting will take place on Sept. 20.