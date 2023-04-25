Flint, MI — Flint City Council’s April 24, 2023, Special Affairs Committee meeting lasted four hours, with discussions focused on damage claim payments and housing rehabilitation.

In the following Flint City Council meeting, Council voted to pass 10 resolutions and three appointments through its consent agenda.

A resolution drafted by Councilman Quincy Murphy and amended by Council calls for a Title VI complaint to be filed to the Environmental Protection Agency, Environment of Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), as well as to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives regarding “loud boom” noises that are occurring in the third and fourth wards.

“I don’t know what it is. I’m clueless, I’m concerned,” Murphy said.

The resolution states that the city should take “necessary actions to research and determine the cause of the loud boom noise so that residents can live in a safe and decent neighborhood.”

Fourth Ward Councilwoman Judy Priestley said she has been hearing complaints about a loud boom noise since she was elected.

“There’s some reports that some foundations have been damaged as a result, and I know that there are other areas in the country where there are these types of loud noises and they found no resolution,” she said. “But if we don’t go out and search, how do we know that this is the same?”

Damage claim funds

Council voted to move a resolution to the Government Operations Committee regarding damage claim payments following the overloading of Pump Station #5 earlier this month.

All members voted to send the resolution back to committee except for Murphy, Councilmen Eric Mays and Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter.

The resolution, which was proposed by Mays, would set aside $200,000 for those whose homes were affected by capacity issues at the pump station following storms and flooding in early April.

However, City Attorney William Kim said that there is already a process in place for damage claims and that the funds for those claims were far more than the $200,000 Mays was proposing.

Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer said he was against the proposal going to the regular council meeting given that information.

“We already have a process and that fund arbitrarily never runs out of money in the past because of damage claims, why would we have to add to that?” he said. “So for those reasons, I don’t think I can support that.”

Councilwoman Eva Worthing also voted to send the resolution back to committee, saying that it needed to be rewritten.

“It’s not very long, it’s not very specific,” she said.

Housing rehabilitation

Council voted to enter into a $650,000 contract with Genesee County Habitat for Humanity for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in the Choice Neighborhoods Area.

The funds will allow $20,000 per home to do exterior renovations.

The requirements for homeowners to benefit from the funds is that they have to be up-to-date on their taxes and water bills, and they have to have insurance on their home.

The areas the renovations would affect surround Atherton East and South Flint.

Flint’s Planning and Development Director Suzanne Wilcox said with council’s approval, contractors for renovations could start being selected through Habitat for Humanity within the next 60 days.

Everything else

Council voted to send the appointment of Dr. Khalid M. Ahmed to the Hurley Board for Hospital Mangers for a five-year term, starting April 30, 2023 and ending April 30, 2028, to the Government Operations Committee. His appointment was recommended by Mayor Sheldon Neeley to replace Frances Gilcreast, whose term expires April 30, 2023.

The potential appointment was sent back to committee over a concern raised by Pfeiffer about it being a conflict of interest, as Ahmed is the Chief of Staff at the Hurley Medical Center, according to his résumé.

Otherwise, Council approved the following resolutions and appointments: