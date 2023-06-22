Flint, MI — Flint City Council will begin accepting résumés for the soon-to-be vacant 7th ward council seat beginning July 3, 2023.

Once résumés are received from eligible 7th ward residents, councilmembers will select one person to fill the seat.

The council’s pending selection comes after Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder announced her resignation at a budget meeting on June 8, 2023. Her last day will be July 1, 2023.

According to Flint’s city charter, because Herkenroder’s term will have more than 18 months remaining after she steps down (it’s set to expire in 2026), a new member must be appointed within 30 days and a special primary election and special election held afterward.

Eligibility requirements for a council seat, as outlined by the city charter, are:

Candidates must be a registered voter in Flint for one year prior to the filing deadline

Candidates have to be a resident of the ward they serve

Candidates must continue to reside in their ward until the end of their term

City Clerk Davina Donahue told Flint Beat that council will conduct public interviews with candidates in July, and then make their decision before August 1, 2023.

Donahue also said that there will be a special primary election and a special general election, but she’s not sure if there’s enough time for either election to happen in November 2023, so those might begin in February 2024 during the presidential primaries.

The person appointed by the council will serve until a new candidate is elected, according to the charter.

On June 21, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced a meeting to address the city council vacancy process.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 29 at Mott Community College’s Regional Technology Center Auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. according to a city press release.