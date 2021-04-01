Flint, MI– Starting next week, the Flint City Council will hold four Departmental Budget Hearings for the FY 2021-2022, and FY 2022-2023 biennial budget.

The hearings will be held electronically from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and available for the public to listen to. These are the meeting dates:

Monday, April 5, will be for General Budget, Finance, Payroll, Purchasing, Information Technology, Treasury, Customer Service and Assessments.

Wednesday, April 14, will be for The Police Department, Fire Department, City Attorney’s Office, Mayor’s Office and Administration.

Monday, April 19, will be for Planning and Development, Zoning, Business Services, Blight, Community and Economic Development, Human Resources, Labor Relations, Office of the Ombudsperson, City Clerk and City Council.

Wednesday, April 28, will be for the Department of Public Works, Sanitation, Transportation, Street Maintenance, Water Treatment Plant, Water Pollution Control and Water Service Center.

The two-year proposed budget can be viewed online here. To listen to the hearings, you can dial Start Meeting Solution at (617) 944-8177 or view the livestream on YouTube.

For questions or concerns or for additional information, you can contact the City Council office at (810) 766-7418.