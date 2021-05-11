Flint, MI— The Flint City Council will hold a budget hearing “call back,” this week.

On Wednesday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. the council will host more detailed discussions regarding the proposed budget for FY 2022 and 2023, specifically for the the police department, mayor’s office/blight, and the city clerk’s office.

The City has held four departmental budget hearings already last month.

The public may listen to the budget hearing by dialing (617) 944-8177, or listen online by live stream on YouTube. People with disabilities who need accommodation can request it by emailing CouncilPublicComment@cityofflint.com with the subject line, “Request for Accommodation,” or by contacting the City Clerk at (810) 766-7418. Accommodations include, bot are not limited to, interpreters.

Other questions can be answered by calling the City Council office at (810) 766-7418.