Flint, MI—Following its failure to adopt a budget for the city’s 2024 fiscal year at a special meeting on June 5, 2023, Flint City Council will try again on Thursday, June 8.

A notice from the City Clerk’s office indicated the special meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Dome Auditorium of City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.

Flint’s city charter mandates that the city’s operating budget be adopted by the first Monday in June each year. While council met on Monday to review the mayor’s proposed budget for approval, the meeting ultimately adjourned without a vote, violating the charter mandate.

Council will also consider multiple other fiscal resolutions on Thursday. Those include a street light assessment fee, waste collection fee and two millages.