Flint, MI–The Flint City Council announced a fourth community input session to discuss how to use an incoming $94.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

At noon on March 19, the council will host the session at Neithercut Elementary School, located at 2010 Crestbrook Lane.

Last year, the city learned that it would be receiving $94.7 million in ARPA funding as part of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package intended to aid the country in recovering from the pandemic.

While the money is COVID-19-related, the city can use it to tackle other public health issues, as officials explained at a previous meeting, so long as it fits within the eligible uses outlined in a 437-page document.

The council and mayor have both been holding public input meetings to hear residents’ priorities for spending the funds but have also approved some spending resolutions before those meetings have been completed.

So far, the council has allocated about $6 million of the funds. First, the council voted to spend about $1 million for a one-year contract with a compliance firm to help ensure the rest of the funds are spent correctly. Then the council voted to allocate about $3 million to give premium pay to certain essential workers.

Last week, the council voted to spend about $1.8 million to replace an old water main on Miller Road. The council is still considering allocating $600,000 to the North Flint Food Market project.

During the community input session, the public is invited to weigh in on how the money should be spent.

If you can’t attend the sessions in person, you can fill out the city’s survey or send your questions and comments to the city about ARPA funds in the following ways:

• Send an email to input@cityofflint.com

• Mail comments to: City of Flint Budget Input, 1101 S. Saginaw St. Room 203, Flint, Michigan 48502

• Write comments and drop them off at Flint City Hall in the red drop box in front of the City Hall entrance.

• Call (810) 237-2000. All callers will be asked to leave a message with their comments, which will be transcribed and included in reports with other submitted comments.