Flint, MI– The Flint City Council has announced a third community input session to discuss the incoming $94.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

On Wednesday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. the council will host the third of four listening sessions at Asbury Church located at 1653 Davison Rd.

Councilwoman Judy Priestley announced the session during the council meeting on Feb. 23, and said that she worked with Councilman Quincy Murphy to set up the meeting in Flint’s east side.

Last year, the city learned that it would be receiving the ARPA funding as part of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package intended to aid the country in recovering from the pandemic.

So far, the council has only allocated a small portion of the money. In January, the council approved a one-year contract with a compliance firm to help ensure the rest of the spending is done correctly, for about $1 million. In February, the council approved spending about $3 million of the funds giving premium pay to certain essential workers.

The money has specific eligible uses, but local government officials want to hear from Flint residents about what their priorities are. The Flint City Council voted to host four community meetings in the north, south, east, and west side of the city. Mayor Sheldon Neeley has also been hosting community forums with the compliance firm present to answer questions.

After the session at Asbury, the council will host one more session but the date, time, and location have yet to be announced. The administration’s next session will be held Thursday, March 3 at the Accelerated Learning Academy from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you can’t attend the sessions in person, you can fill out the city’s survey, or send your questions and comments to the city about ARPA funds in the following ways:

• Send an email to input@cityofflint.com

• Mail comments to: City of Flint Budget Input, 1101 S. Saginaw St. Room 203, Flint, Michigan 48502

• Write comments and drop them off at Flint City Hall in the red drop box in front of the City Hall entrance.

• Call (810) 237-2000. All callers will be asked to leave a message with their comments, which will be transcribed and included in reports with other submitted comments.