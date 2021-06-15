Flint, MI—The Flint City Council voted to present a certificate of recognition to volunteers who participated in a city-wide clean up last month.

The cleanup, held on May 15, was funded by the C.S. Mott Foundation and coordinated by the Neighborhood Engagement Hub, resident leaders, and neighborhood groups. More than 200 volunteers showed up to clean various locations throughout the city.

Council President Kate Fields proposed recognizing those involved and the council voted in favor on June 14.

The councilperson from each of the city’s nine wards identified people and organizations who helped clean up their ward. Certificates will be mailed to those individuals and groups identified by the council.

Those recognized at the meeting were:

Ward 1: Jeanette Edwards, Bonnie Grass, Brownell Holmes Neighborhood Association

Ward 2: F.R.O.G. (Flint Residents Organizing for Good) Neighborhood Association, Clio Road Neighborhood Association, Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association, Civic Park Neighborhood Association, and the Historic Civic Park Business District.

Ward 3: Cha’ris Lee, Mark Baldwin, James Harvey, Rollingwood Neighborhood Association, and Ashley Everhart.

Ward 4: Eastside Franklin Park Neighborhood Association, Edna Sabucco, *Neighborhood Engagement Hub, Flint Neighborhoods United, Genesee County Land Bank, *Michael Freeman, Asbury United Methodist Church, Rev. Tommy McDaniel, *Latinx, *Asa Zuccaro, and Andy Everman.

Ward 5: Barbara Smith, University Park Homeowners Association, * Asa Zuccaro, *Latinx Technology & Community Center, Wendy Johnson, Joseph Schipani, Dereck Dohrman, and *Michael Freeman.

Ward 6: Ballenger Highway Neighborhood Association, Ballenger Community Association, *Glendale Hills Neighborhood Association, New Community Association, and Mott Park Neighborhood Association.

Ward 7: Evergreen Valley Block Watchers, Johnetta Ricks, Goldie Pollard, Judge Herman Marable, Heather Burnash, McFarland House, Erica Thrash-Sall, *Neighborhood Engagement Hub, and Republic Recycle.

Ward 8:West Flint Community Watch, West Flint Crime Watch, *Glendale Hills Neighborhood Association, Neithercut Elementary, Southside Business and Residents Group, Woodcroft Avenue Neighborhood Watch, and Knob Hill Neighborhood Group.

Some council members said more names would be added to their lists as they learned about additional volunteers who participated.

Ward 9: Shareka Howard.

* Certain people recognized worked in multiple wards.