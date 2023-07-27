Flint, MI — The City Council voted to send a resolution to its finance committee that would potentially help support installing more speed humps in Flint neighborhoods.

City officials began installing speed humps throughout the city in 2022. So far, City of Flint Director of Transportation Rod McGaha said in a July 24, 2023 Special Affairs meeting that there are 25 speed humps installed in Flint, but the resolution allows for 37 additional speed humps.

The resolution would give $125,430 to Ritz Safety Supplies for the purchase of speed humps. The total cost of a speed hump order is $3,345.40, with $1,665 of that cost going toward freight or transportation of the humps, and does not include installation.

“Residents are begging for [speed humps],” said Flint City Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer during the July 24 meeting. “If we spend half of the amount allocated on freight, I think that’s a disservice to the community.”

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, there were 2,659 crashes in Flint in 2022. Speeding was a factor in 364 of the total crashes in Flint that year.

McGaha said he is compiling an application process for residents to determine where the speed humps would go.

The council voted unanimously to discuss this resolution at its next finance committee meeting at 5 p.m. on August 9, 2023. Location to be announced.

Everything else

Council voted to send a resolution to the council meeting agenda that would call for a public hearing on the Brownfield Redevelopment Plan.

Council voted to send a resolution to the council meeting agenda that would initiate a $151,528 contract with American Leak Detection for water line leak detection.

Council voted to send a resolution to the council meeting agenda that would hold an investigative hearing about the credit card policies of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Council voted to send a resolution to the council meeting agenda that would allocate an additional $90,000 to its contract with Rowe, Inc. for zoning services, for a new contract total of $350,000.

Council voted to send a resolution to its finance committee that would allocate an additional $45,147.50 to the police department’s towing and storage services.

Council voted to drop two resolutions from the agenda because they had already been voted on in a previous meeting.

Council voted to send an appointment to the council meeting agenda that would appoint Melissa N. Brown to the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library District Board until September 30, 2025.

Council voted to send an appointment to the council meeting agenda that would appoint Carol-Anne Blower to the Flint Planning Commission until March 31, 2024.

Council voted to send an appointment to the council meeting agenda that would appoint Derwin S. Munroe to the Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors until August 7, 2024.

Council voted to send an appointment to the council meeting agenda that would appoint Karen Vance to the Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors until March 31, 2026.

Council voted to send an appointment to the council meeting agenda that would appoint Marsay Wells-Strozier to the Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors until March 27, 2024.

Here are the resolutions that council did not get to in its Special Affairs Committee meeting agenda:

A resolution to add an additional $5,989.79 to the city’s contract with the Genesee Land Bank for demolition of properties where there are fire insurance funds held in escrow.

A resolution to accept a $129,720 grant from the State of Michigan for the City of Flint’s Essential Services Buildings projects.

A resolution that would suspend Councilman Eric Mays from council meetings or responsibilities until September 1, 2023.

A resolution that would accept a $1 million grant for recycling carts and educational materials.

A resolution that would accept a $2,492,000 grant for the purchase and distribution of recycling and trash carts and educational and outreach efforts. This portion of the grant also includes a resign donation for the carts that is valued at $900,000 and other in-kind services valued at $125,000, giving it a total value of $3,517,000.

A resolution that would authorize a contract with Priority Waste, LLC. that would end June 30, 2028. The contract total for a fiscal year would be $6,722,407.80.

The appointment of Dr. Khalid M. Ahmed to the Hurley Board of Hospital Managers until April 30, 2028.

The appointment of Mildred Silva-Zuccaro to the Hurley Board of Hospital Managers until April 30, 2028.

The appointment of Shawn Hairston to the Flint Planning Commission until March 31, 2026.

The appointment of Joseph King to the Ethics and Accountability Board until June 25, 2028.

The appointment of Billie Dantzler to the Ethics and Accountability Board until June 25, 2028.