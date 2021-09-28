Flint, MI– Flint’s seventh ward city councilwoman Monica Galloway has been named the new president of the Michigan Municipal League, a non-profit association of hundreds of municipalities in the state.

Galloway was selected for the position by an 18-member board of trustees during the league’s convention in Grand Rapids last week.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity that this will bring, not just to the communities throughout the state of Michigan, but the ability for the voice of the city of Flint to actually be heard, as well in our state legislation, as well as our federal legislation. And so I look forward to that opportunity,” Galloway said during a city council meeting on Sept. 27.

Galloway was elected to the Flint City Council in 2013, when the city was under an emergency manager who required members of the council to graduate from the first level of the MML’s Elected Officials Academy. The EOA aims to help elected officials develop governing skills, and become effective leaders.

Although it wasn’t required, Galloway went on to complete all four levels of the academy, and in 2019, she became an MML board member.

“It’s just very amazing to be in a place where you start out as an elected official, and I’m speaking for myself only, not knowing anything about government,” she said at the council meeting. “And then being mandated by an emergency manager order to successfully complete level one of the Elected Officials Academy … it’s been an amazing journey. “

In a press release from the league, Galloway said the MML has been a “lifeline” for her.

“I’ve learned so much in terms of how to become a good community leader and local legislator,” she said. “Now, to have the opportunity to be in a leadership role with the very organization that helped me so much is just amazing. It’s such an honor. I serve on a board with amazing leaders and to receive their confidence is very humbling.”

Galloway is the fifth president from Flint since the organization was founded in 1899. The last president from Flint was former mayor Woodrow Stanley, in 1990.

“To be here 31 years after Mayor Stanley is amazing,” Galloway said in the release. “I will do my absolute best not just to represent Flint and Genesee County, but to represent our entire state.”