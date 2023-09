Flint, MI — Flint City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 in observance of Labor Day and will reopen the following day with normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also due to the holiday, Priority Waste’s trash, compost, and recycling collection will be delayed by one day the week of Sept. 4.

Priority’s normal collection schedule will resume the following week.

(Image courtesy City of Flint)