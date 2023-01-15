Flint, MI — Flint City Hall will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The red drop box in front of City Hall will be open for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence. Police, fire, the water service center, and the wastewater plant will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

Priority Waste trash and recycling collection will not be impacted by the MLK Day holiday; pickup will continue according to the normal schedule. Flint residents can learn more about Priority Waste services at https://www.prioritywaste.com/cities-we-serve/flint/.