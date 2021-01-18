Flint, MI– “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Those are the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the message that Flint community groups will be discussing tonight during a virtual event to celebrate Dr. King, and demand justice for Flint.

Michigan United, the M.A.D.E. Institute, Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, and other community partners will be meeting online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to share and discuss their stories related to the various injustices Flint has faced.

“We have been working together since last year doing work on the water crisis and injustice, and we knew Dr. King’s birthday was coming up,” said Leon EL-Alamin, founder of the M.A.D.E. Institute. “We thought, what greater time to have this discussion than now, especially with charges and the settlement coming out as well.”

Alamin said the group would be discussing the water crisis, Dr. King’s legacy, the trauma of poverty, the impact of COVID-19 on the community, environmental justice, the $641.25 million water lawsuit settlement, and the recent charges that have been made against officials involved in the water crisis.

“The charges, which are misdemeanors, is an issue in itself,” Alamin said. “And the settlement, the way it’s structured…it could be one of the biggest injustices that could have occurred to this city, and Dr. King stood for justice for everyone.”

The event is free and open to the public. To view details and register to attend the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-fighting-for-justice-in-flint-tickets-137138475873?keep_tld=1.