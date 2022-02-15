Flint, MI—The Assembly, a coalition of Flint community organizers, is partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint for a virtual Black History Month event on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The event, called THE ASSEMBLY: Celebrating Black History Month in Flint, will feature a keynote speech by motivational speaker and author Dr. Eric Thomas, as well as DJ entertainment, a performance by Mama Sol, and a panel discussion including Spectacular Spudz owner Keysa Smith and Flint Beat’s founder Jiquanda Johnson, among others.

According to the organization’s press release, The Assembly is a “throwback reference” to school and community assemblies where there would be performances, speakers, and student programming.

“The Assembly of today forged by community residents is no different, just on a larger scale,” reads the release.

Arthur Woodson, a community activist and one of The Assembly’s organizers, said the idea for the coalition was at first centered around doing a Black History Program for Flint residents, but as planning took place and ideas were shared “the group decided that we should do something several times a year.”

While no further events have been announced, a panelist for the Feb. 15 Black History Month event did share more details about The Assembly’s first program.

“Everything is centered around uplifting and inspiring our community, and that is what we need,” said Brandee Cooke-Brown, Executive Director of 100k Ideas.



THE ASSEMBLY: Celebrating Black History Month in Flint, will be live-streamed on the Community Foundation of Greater Flint’s Facebook live and YouTube starting at 6:30 pm.