Flint, MI– A local performing artists group is looking to make people laugh this weekend during their first live virtual show.

The Flint Community Players will be performing The Vultures by Isaac Wood, a Genesee County native who now lives in New York.

The play centers around a billionaire former movie star, Levitt Thurgood. When one of his maids lets it slip to the media that Thurgood is in poor health, his mansion is swarmed by distant relatives and former lovers looking to get in on his inheritance.

Along with a funny premise, FCP Resident Artist Zach Wood said there are also a lot of fun technical elements in the show that the audience will enjoy.

“We’re excited because it is a farce, so it’s a type of comedic play that’s very slapstick, very fast-paced, and so much fun,” Wood said. “Everyone could sort of use a laugh right now with everything going on…this is offering that chance for people to have fun in the safety of their home.”

The actors will be performing on stage for the first time in a year. Wood said they had to get creative with the play in order to follow health and safety guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks. For example, the masks for the maids are black with a white lace trim to match the rest of their costume.

“It’s been a really interesting challenge to take this show meant for non-covid times, and tweak it so it’s doable in a covid landscape,” Wood said.

Safety hasn’t been the only challenge—actors have had to learn to act and perform without an audience.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s a good challenge,” Wood said. “The great thing is people are so happy to be able to be doing theatre again, after a year of no shows, they’re on their feet again.”

The show will be livestreamed Saturday March 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday March 21 at 2:30 p.m. You can purchase a ticket here for $5. Once you buy a ticket, you’ll receive an email the day of the show with a link to view the live stream.