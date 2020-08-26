Flint Community Schools Cancel Fall Sports

Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools announced on Tuesday that all fall sports are canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“For decades, athletics have been a staple of the community. However, the safety and well-being of our families and community remains our primary concern,” Director of Athletics Jamie Foster said.

FCS will continue following Governor Whitmer’s recommendations and will reexamine athletic programs in the winter semester.

Student athletes are allowed to condition with their coaches but must follow the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s safety guidelines.

MHSAA announced last week that high schools could continue with fall sports except for football. FCS’s decision terminates all athletic programs.

“It is a tough decision and one made with great sadness, but it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the students in our care and take all necessary precautions to help limit the spread of the pandemic,” Foster said.

Families who have further questions may contact Jamie Foster at jfoster@flintschools.org or Mike Maienbrook, manager of physical and community activity at mmaienbrook@flintschools.org.