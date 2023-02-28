Flint, MI—Flint Schools is looking for input on a policy that would require its students to carry clear backpacks.

Through an online survey, Flint Community Schools (FCS) is asking students, families and staff for their thoughts on a proposal to buy transparent backpacks, and require their exclusive use, for students across the district.

“Flint Community Schools is considering adopting a policy to provide all scholars with a clear backpack and requiring that scholars use them instead of their own backpacks,” the district states on its website. “Before any decision is made, though, we want to hear from our scholars, parents/guardians, and staff members.”

Previously, the FCS Board of Education voted 4-3 against the proposal at a February 2023 meeting. Dissenting board members cited the need for input from community members as one reason for rejecting the potential policy at the time.

FCS Board President Michael Clack told Flint Beat the administration had put forth the survey based on the Board’s request. Kevelin Jones, the district’s superintendent, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The administration first brought the clear backpack proposal to the Board in January 2023, following a telephone threat made against the Accelerated Learning Academy that month. District officials have said the purchase of clear backpacks would cost around $36,000.

Moving forward, the Board has the opportunity to revisit and vote on the proposed policy again, Board Treasurer Dylan Luna previously told Flint Beat.