Flint, MI—During a special Board of Education meeting Sept.1, board members went into a closed session to discuss Superintendent Anita Steward’s performance. Two hours later, Steward was replaced, at least temporarily.

Following the closed session, the board voted to appoint Kevelin Jones, who has been serving as assistant superintendent, as interim superintendent. Keiona Murphy, former director of federal, state, and local programs, will step up as acting assistant superintendent. The vote passed 5-2.

Board Vice President Vera Perry and Trustee Diana Wright cast the dissenting votes.

Board Secretary Danielle Green said that Steward is currently “on leave.”

It is not yet clear why the board appointed Jones or why Steward is on leave. However, this is not the first time Steward’s performance was questioned by board members.

In June, the board issued a verbal warning to Steward for running a “hostile” administration. They also barred her from speaking to community partners without the presence of the board president or their designee, citing transparency concerns.