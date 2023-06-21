Flint, MI—The Flint Farmers’ Market will stay open an extra three hours, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 22, July 27 and August 24, 2023.

Tammie Mathis, the owner of Tee’s Plentiful Salads in the farmers’ market, said she thought the “Night at the Market” series would be a good idea after talking with customers who work during the market’s normal 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“I can’t believe it’s about to happen. I’m excited. I think it’s gonna show some growth for the farmers’ market, along with our businesses, because a lot of our businesses are new,” she said.

Mathis is coordinating the series alongside Karen DePottey, who co-owns SoS Ice Cream in the market.

“Night at the Market” follows a similar event in 2021, called “Night Market,” which was coordinated by Tony Vu of Flint Social Club. Night Market showcased an array of minority-owned businesses stationed under the market’s outside pavilion.

Unlike the former event, which later merged with First Fridays, the Night at the Market series is hosted solely by the vendors inside of the market, a media contact for the market clarified.

However, the event will feature more than just market’s usual vendors. There will also be live music on the rooftop at Market Tap and a drawing for door prizes, according to a market press release.

Mathis said most vendors also have planned specials or expanded menus for the series. Tee’s Plentiful Salads, for example, will have banana pudding, macaroni salad and pistachio salad available.

She said the vendors at the farmers’ market are a tight-knit group and that she believes the event series is something that benefits all of them.

“We’re a family and our businesses are only open three days a week, you know, we would love for it to be open more,” she said.

In order for Night at the Market to happen, 80% of the 45 vendors in the farmers’ market had to agree to do it, but all of them said yes, Mathis said.

“We’re all in this together and that’s why they all agree,” she told Flint Beat.

The Flint Farmers’ Market is located at 300 E. First St. in downtown Flint.