Flint, MI – The City of Flint Fire Department will give away free smoke detectors at five fire stations around the city on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The events will be held at Fire Station #1 at 310 E. Fifth St., Fire Station #3 at 1525 Martin Luther King Ave., Fire Station #5 at 3402 Western Road, Fire Station #6 at 716 Pierson Road and Fire Station #8 at 202 E. Atherton Road.

The free smoke detectors are available on a first come, first served basis and supplies are limited, so the city encourages residents to arrive at the participating stations early.

The smoke detectors will only be provided to Flint residents with ID.

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint’s building and safety division provided the detectors to the fire department.

Flint Fire Department Chief Raymond Barton and other officials will also provide information about fire safety at the stations as part of the department’s Fire Prevention Week events, according to a release from the city.