Flint, MI—Local chefs, fashion designers and musicians came together to share their creativity with the city that raised them for 810 Day, a Flint-focused holiday celebrated annually on August 10 in honor of the city’s area code, 810.
The festivities kicked off in the early afternoon with a handful of chefs, organized by Nate Campbell, also known as DJ Chef Nate, showcasing the “Taste of 810.” Their booths lined First Street and Buckham Alley in downtown Flint.
Fashion show producer Adriana Lanice hosted a show on the Carriage Town bridge to showcase local clothing designers, too.
Check it out in the photos below: