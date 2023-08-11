Flint, MI—Local chefs, fashion designers and musicians came together to share their creativity with the city that raised them for 810 Day, a Flint-focused holiday celebrated annually on August 10 in honor of the city’s area code, 810.

The festivities kicked off in the early afternoon with a handful of chefs, organized by Nate Campbell, also known as DJ Chef Nate, showcasing the “Taste of 810.” Their booths lined First Street and Buckham Alley in downtown Flint.

Fashion show producer Adriana Lanice hosted a show on the Carriage Town bridge to showcase local clothing designers, too.

Check it out in the photos below:

People gather on First Street in dowtown Flint, Mich. during 810 Day on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Denice Royster holds up her order from Tees Plentiful Salads during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Rita Maltbia, founder of a sweets business called Rita’s Berries, holds up a cookie she made during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

People begin to gather on First Street in dowtown Flint, Mich. during 810 Day on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tammie Mathis, the founder of Tees Plentiful Salads, transfers freshly fried chicken to a dish during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tammie Mathis, the founder of Tees Plentiful Salads, transfers freshly fried chicken to a dish during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Angel Jamison (center), the founder of Amazzin Eats, poses for a picture with her family during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cookies and other sweets from Rita’s Berries rest on a table during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Shirts from the Flint-based clothing brand Eight One Zero rest in a display case during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

People gather in Buckham Alley in dowtown Flint, Mich. during 810 Day on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Hennessy sliders cook on a grill at Jay Mack’s during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Customers wait in line at Jay Mack’s during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Social Club chefs Kyle Dyer (left) and Jessalyn Taylor (right) prepare an order during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Social Club chef Jessalyn Taylor holds up a smashburger during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models for the clothing brand “Collateral Damage” hold posters made to look like street signs as they walk the runway during an 810 Day fashion show on the Carriage Town Bridge in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Eric Jones, of the clothing brand Fashionedin2, poses for a picture during an 810 Day fashion show in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Donnell Carr shows his gold pin, made by Flint-based clothing brand Eight One Zero, during an 810 Day fashion show in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models for the clothing brand “Collateral Damage” get ready to take to the runway during an 810 Day fashion show on the Carriage Town Bridge in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Models for the clothing brand “Natural” show their looks on the runway during an 810 Day fashion show on the Carriage Town Bridge in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Photographers point their cameras toward the runway as models for “Damaged Clothing” show their looks during an 810 Day fashion show on the Carriage Town Bridge in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Fashion show organizer Adriana Lanice holds a purse with “810” stitched onto it in bold letters during an 810 Day fashion show in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Lee Lee shows her bag, made of small stuffed animals, during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Handmade leather bags from the Flint-based clothing brand One Eleven rest on a table during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models for the clothing brand “Natural” show their looks on the runway during an 810 Day fashion show on the Carriage Town Bridge in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A model shows his backpack with a sticker that reads “DTF,” short for downtown Flint, on it during 810 Day in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Andrew Harris, of the Flint-based clothing brand One Eleven, poses for a picture during an 810 Day fashion show in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models for the clothing brand “Collateral Damage” hold posters made to look like street signs as they walk the runway during an 810 Day fashion show on the Carriage Town Bridge in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)