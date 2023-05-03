Genesee County, MI—For May 2023, the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is expanding its offerings at walk-in clinics, with vaccinations available beyond COVID-19.

While the health department continues to administer COVID vaccines at its clinics, immunizations for mpox (monkeypox) and flu are now also available without appointment.

Further, individuals can schedule a time to receive other vaccines such as the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization as well as the shingles vaccine, if eligible. Those appointments can be scheduled by calling (810) 237-4588.

“Our goal is to improve overall vaccination and do so in a way that is … more accessible to our community,” said JoAnne Herman, COVID-19 nurse coordinator at GCHD.

Below is the schedule for GCHD’s May walk-in clinics:

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Flint, 2120 Saginaw St. May 4 and May 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flint Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 Bristol Rd. May 10 and May 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2316 Coldwater Rd. May 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Vaccination appointments are also available at GCHD’s Burton clinic, and the public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for people unable to leave home due to health issues.

COVID vaccines offered at GCHD remain free of charge at the moment, Herman confirmed. The mpox vaccine is also free, while other vaccinations may be billed depending on insurance status.

In relation to COVID, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized an additional updated vaccine for adults aged 65 and up and most people who are immunocompromised, among other changes.

As of April 27, all counties in Michigan recorded low COVID community levels aside from Iron, Dickinson and Menominee counties.

In Genesee County, 52.5% of the population has received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot, as of last week.