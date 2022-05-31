Flint, MI — Insight Health and Fitness Center, located at 4500 S Saginaw St in Flint MI, will be open once again for public memberships on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The facility has been closed since the initiation of the initial Covid lockdown in March of 2020.

Insight will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Flint and Genesee County Chamber of Commerce at noon. Throughout the day there will also be drawings for free memberships and massages, and our cafe vendor will be here serving food to the public.