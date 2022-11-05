Flint, MI—The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) and the Founder’s Society, an FIA fundraising organization, will host the First Frost Arts & Fine Crafts Fair this weekend.

The fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Flint Cultural Center Academy, located at 1200 Robert T. Longway Blvd. in Flint, Mich.

This year’s event will feature new and returning artists displaying handmade items created from a variety of mediums including fiber, wood, metal, clay, glass, and mixed media. There will also be a festival of trees where shoppers can find their own handmade, one-of-a-kind tree created by local designers and florists.

The fair also promises homemade baked goods, a Silent Auction, and more.

The First Frost Arts & Fine Crafts Fair will be Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $5 and free for children 12 and under. For more information go to https://flintarts.org/events/first-frost-arts-fine-crafts.

Press Releases

FlintBeat.com posts press releases with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. We do not edit or rewrite press releases. We allow readers to comment...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *