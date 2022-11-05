Flint, MI—The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) and the Founder’s Society, an FIA fundraising organization, will host the First Frost Arts & Fine Crafts Fair this weekend.

The fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Flint Cultural Center Academy, located at 1200 Robert T. Longway Blvd. in Flint, Mich.

This year’s event will feature new and returning artists displaying handmade items created from a variety of mediums including fiber, wood, metal, clay, glass, and mixed media. There will also be a festival of trees where shoppers can find their own handmade, one-of-a-kind tree created by local designers and florists.

The fair also promises homemade baked goods, a Silent Auction, and more.

The First Frost Arts & Fine Crafts Fair will be Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $5 and free for children 12 and under. For more information go to https://flintarts.org/events/first-frost-arts-fine-crafts.