Flint, MI– Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the Flint community is celebrating with clean-ups around the city.

Here is a roundup of events you can participate in this weekend:

Flint Community Players Spring Cleanup

Those looking to get started volunteering early Friday can check out the event hosted by the Flint Community Players.

From 2-6 p.m. volunteers can meet at the Flint Community Players building located at 2462 Ballenger Highway for the spring clean-up in celebration of Earth Day. Equipment will be provided for those looking to pick up trash around the surrounding area.

Those with questions about the event can contact Jessi Eldridge at jessijeane@gmail.com.

Dorothy’s House of Coffee Cleanup

On Friday evening, residents are welcome to meet at Dorothy’s House of Coffee, located at 503 East St, at 5 p.m. to participate in a community clean up.

From 5-7:30 p.m. attendees will pick up trash. According to the Facebook event, people should first come to Dorothy’s to be assigned an area. Then from 7:30-8:30 p.m. attendees can head back to the coffee shop for music, refreshments and socializing.

You can RSVP for this event on Facebook or with this Google form.

Sarvis Park Cleanup

To continue the Earth Day celebrations into the weekend, volunteers can spend Saturday morning, April 23, cleaning up Sarvis Park located at 4000 Wisner St.

This is an annual event for the Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association. To participate, volunteers should arrive at the park at 9:45 a.m. to get signed in. Volunteers can bring their own rake, but it’s not required.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. attendees will clean up the park as well as the Clio Road sidewalk between Pierson Road and Stewart Avenue. After the clean up, tacos will be provided for lunch sponsored by Light’N Up Microbuddery and Dispensary.

To RSVP or ask questions about the event, people can email Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis at lllewis@cityofflint.com.

Grand Traverse District Cleanup

Another option for Saturday morning is the annual clean-up hosted by the Grand Traverse District Neighborhood Association.

From 9 to 10 a.m., volunteers can meet at the Stockton Center, 720 Ann Arbor St., register, get an assigned area to cover, and have some coffee and donuts for breakfast.

After that, attendees will receive supplies and break off into their assigned areas to clean until noon. When everyone is finished, the group will head over to the White Horse Tavern for a free pizza lunch donated by the restaurant.

If you have questions or want to RSVP to the event, you can visit the Facebook page here.

Dort Highway Cleanup

Seventh Ward Councilwoman Allie Herkenroder is also hosting a clean-up April 23.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will be cleaning a portion of Dort Highway to celebrate Earth Day.

Attendees should park at the Fireberg Dental building located at 2811 E. Court St. and make sure to dress comfortably and wear closed-toed shoes.

Clean-up supplies, water, and snacks will be provided. Those interested in attending can RSVP for the event on Facebook here.