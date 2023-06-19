Flint, MI —Juneteenth fireworks will begin at dusk this evening, June 19, at Chevy Commons, presented in partnership by the City of Flint and the Flint Downtown Development Authority.
Flint City Hall is closed today in observance of Juneteenth. Priority Waste collection will not be impacted by the holiday. Find more information about sanitation services at cityofflint.com/sanitation.
Jiquanda Johnson I would like for you to contact me on some flint news I’m here for support and justice for someone who will hear my voice .
