The community to hear from representatives integral to the water infrastructure project.

Flint, MI — Following years of extensive work to complete multiple projects ensuring safe drinking water for Flint residents, Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pleased to invite the community to participate in the Flint Water Instructure Community Forum. The virtual event will provide opportunities for residents to hear from and interact with city officials and representatives integral to overhauling Flint’s water infrastructure system, which now includes a backup water source in the event of an emergency. The Flint Water Infrastructure Forum will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to log on via the City’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofFlintMI

Mayor Neeley will kick off the Forum with a welcome and remarks. Environmental Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Public Works, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and The Water Advisory Council will present. Each representative will provide an overview of the unique role each entity has played in transforming Flint’s water infrastructure. Toward the end of the forum, the City will also unveil a new digital rendering detailing the water infrastructure’s inner workings. The community will have an opportunity to ask questions per the time allotted at the end of the event.

“This Forum will provide a unique opportunity for residents to learn more about how our water infrastructure system works in keeping our drinking water safe, and it is part of my promise in keeping the community informed throughout this process, ” said Mayor Neeley. “Now that the secondary water supply system is in place it is my hope that a new level of confidence will begin to emerge from residents and business owners.”

Earlier this year the City of Flint entered its sixth consecutive year of compliance for lead in drinking water, in accordance with Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) standards set by The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Environmental Protection Agency. To continue compliance the Service Line Replacement Program will remain ongoing until all homes are free from lead service lines. As a reminder, state officials recommend that all residents use water filters provided in areas where construction activities are taking place to remove service lines.

For non-emergency water-related questions or concerns, please send an email to water@cityofflint.com. For weekly community updates from Mayor Neeley, tune into WFLT 1420-AM or watch live on Facebook on Saturdays at 9 a.m.