Flint mayor set to hold conversations with residents

FLINT, MI—Flint residents are invited to attend Conversations in the Courtyard and meet one-on-one with Mayor Sheldon Neeley to raise any issues or questions they wish to discuss.

The Conversations in the Courtyard events are a variation on the mayor’s typical open office hours with residents. Residents have the same opportunity to discuss any issue or topic of their choice, but Conversations in the Courtyard will allow for additional health precautions, including hosting the meetings outdoors and by appointment to limit crowding. Social distancing will be enforced and masks required for all who are able to wear one.

“It is an honor to serve as mayor and my office will always be open and accessible to residents,” Mayor Neeley said. “It is vitally important to me that we resume these meetings to keep our community moving in a positive direction.”

The first Conversations in the Courtyard event is planned for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Interested residents can call the mayor’s office at (810) 766-7346 to make an appointment.