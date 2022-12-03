Flint, MI—Mayor Sheldon A. Neeley will take the oath of office to begin his second term as Flint’s mayor on Dec. 5, 2022.

The swearing-in will take place at 12 p.m. in the council chambers at Flint City Hall, located at 1101 Saginaw St.

In a Dec. 1 press release, Neeley encouraged Flint residents to join him, his family, loved ones, friends, and members of his executive team at the event, which is open to the public.

The Honorable G. David Guinn, 67th District Court Judge will perform the swearing-in, and news anchor Bill Harris will serve as master of ceremonies.

The program will also include Pastor Daniel Moore of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Monica Villarreal of Salem Lutheran Church, and Sharon Riley, the mayor’s godmother.

According to the release, parking meters in front of City Hall will be shut off at 11:30 a.m.