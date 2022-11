Flint, MI—Dozens of riders on mini bikes, dirt bikes, quads and Harley Davidsons peeled into the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park, many sporting masks and costumes for a Halloween Ride Out organized by 810 BIKELIFE, a loose collective of riders based in Flint, Mich., on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

A motorcyclist pops a wheelie in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Devon Anderson poses for a portrait on his motorcycle in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (MIchael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Brian Delp and his son Matthew Delp pose for a portrait on their quad in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (MIchael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Johanna Fifer poses for a portrait on her quad in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Torell Allen poses for a portrait in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bikes line up in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) From left to right, Jordan Ireland, Justin Ireland and Jacob Merritt hang out in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Wyatt Zywicki pops a wheelie in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the group’s Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jay smokes in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Motorcyclists hang out in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A motorcyclist pops a wheelie in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists ride down Interstate 475 during the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists ride down Interstate 475 during the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat) Motorcyclists ride out of the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park as they begin the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists ride down Interstate 475 during the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Travis Kurkowski poses for a portrait in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists hang out in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Andy Maschino poses for a portrait on his late 1990s Harley Davidson motorcycle in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Two minibikes, adorned with masks, rest in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Fake hundred dollar bills decorate a quad in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Aiden Brosious poses for a portrait in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dustin Blue starts up his “Maddog” motorcycle A motorcyclist in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Motorcyclists ride out of the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park as they begin the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tony poses for a portrait in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A motorcyclist pops a wheelie in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)