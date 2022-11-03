Flint, MI—On Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will provide free fare on all local fixed route and Your Ride services, according to a Nov. 2 press release.

“The Mass Transportation Authority is committed to providing transportation in our community that meets and exceeds expectations,” read the release. “We look forward to providing this important election day service that allows easy access to the voting locations in our community.”

Flint MTA General Manager and CEO Ed Benning said that riders don’t have to provide their bus driver or Your Ride driver any voter information to take advantage of the fare-free offer.

“Just hop on the bus or schedule a Your Ride,” Benning told Flint Beat. “There’s no requirement to show anything.”

Benning said the free fare idea originated with a call from Ward 2 Councilwoman Dr. Ladel Lewis.

“She actually did reach out and ask if we could do it,” Benning said. “Initially, I said there’s been a prohibition against us doing this in the past, and that we may not be able to.”

Benning said Lewis asked if he could point her to the law in question, and he’d told her that he would do some research.

“I found out that in 2021, there was an executive order that provided that we can provide this type of service,” Benning said, adding that he was happy to learn the MTA would be able to help get voters to their polling places on Nov. 8.

The Flint MTA local fixed route and Your Ride services will operate on regular routes and schedules for Election Day 2022.

Transit riders requiring Your Ride services must schedule their rides by calling (810) 767-5541 at least 24 hours in advance.



For any questions about the “Election Day – Free Fare Day” event, passengers are encouraged to call MTA Customer Service at (810) 767-0100.