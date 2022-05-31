Detroit, MI — David R. McGhee will depart the Skillman Foundation to join the Schultz Family Foundation as chief strategy and program officer.

McGhee has served as Vice President of Organizational Excellence & Impact at the Skillman Foundation since 2019, working directly with the President & CEO and the Board of Trustees to advance equitable educational and economic opportunities for children. Previously, he served as a Program Director at the Foundation, responsible for overseeing its Equity and Economic Well-Being impact areas, designing and delivering programmatic and grantmaking strategies for an annual grantmaking budget of $17M.

In his new role as chief strategy and program officer, McGhee will honor and advance the Schultz Family Foundation’s mission to create greater opportunity, accessible to all.

A newly created role, the chief strategy and program officer will serve as a key member of– and thought partner to the executive team, collaborating both internally and externally to drive pioneering strategies and programs.

A Flint, Mich. native, McGhee says this transition was something that felt “just right”. The newly created role will serve as a natural elevation of his professional journey, blending his nearly 20 years of experience in the non-profit, government, and philanthropic sectors.

The Schultz Family Foundation is committed to lifting the human spirit and bringing possibility to everyone, regardless of skin color, religion, sexual orientation, gender, or station in life.

“I’m honored to join the Schultz Family Foundation, which holds a mission of creating greater opportunity, accessible to all while being nimble enough to respond during critical times as such in our country with action,” McGhee said.

“I will work to build on the momentum of the organization’s current strategic direction, providing forward-thinking leadership, cultivating and creating pathways of opportunity for populations facing barriers to success, including youth and young adults, and those working diligently to advance democracy.”

McGhee will begin his role with the Schultz Family Foundation on May 31, 2022, relocating him and his family to Seattle, Washington.

About the Schultz Family Foundation

The Schultz Family Foundation, established in 1996 by Sheri and Howard Schultz, CEO and chairman emeritus of Starbucks, creates pathways of opportunity for populations facing barriers to success, focusing on youth transitioning to adulthood and marginalized populations, including Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. By investing in scalable solutions and partnerships in communities across the country, the Foundation aims to help tackle the barriers and roadblocks that prevent individuals from reaching their full potential and, in doing so, strengthen our communities and our nation. For more information about the Foundation and its work: schultzfamilyfoundation.org.