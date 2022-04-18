Flint, MI—N Spire U Community Organization, a Flint-based nonprofit offering youth development programming, will be hosting its first annual “Preparing Youth for Adulthood” day camp on Saturday, April 23.

The camp is free and open to Flint’s young people between 12 to 18 years old. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greer Life Center (1601 Fay Street, Flint, Mich. 48503).

According to the organization’s press release, campers can expect classes in college preparation, basic automobile servicing—like how to change a tire, oil, and charge a car battery—as well as “dating do’s and don’ts” and safety training for young women.

“Our main mission is to inspire youth to just live positive, successful lives as best as we can prepare them for that,” said Lurenda Williams Shelby, vice president and community relations manager for N Spire U.

Aside from classes, there will also be sessions on how to dress for an interview, how to tie a necktie, establishing and maintaining credit, and more.

“A lot of times kids just give up if they feel like they’re not succeeding in something,” Williams Shelby said, noting that a child’s “something” can be as small as not being sure how to dress for a job or not feeling comfortable asking about feminine hygiene products. “They give up, but we want to encourage them. We want to motivate them, empower them, and give them the necessary tools that they need to fulfill (their) dreams.”

According to the press release, all instruction will be taught by professionals from the Flint and Genesee County area, including two published authors, a retired police officer, and a Flint fitness center owner who will lead an opening exercise routine. In addition, a light breakfast and lunch will be provided.



More information about the camp can be found at N Spire U Community Organization’s website or by emailing nsucommunityorganization@gmail.com. Registration can be completed online and is open until April 21st.