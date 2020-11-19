Flint, MI– Former Flint police officer Justin McLeod plead not guilty this afternoon to nine counts related to sexual abuse of a child.

McLeod was arrested Monday night following a forensic interview with the juvenile victim who accused him of sexually abusing her for two years. His arraignment was held this afternoon with Judge Jessica Hammon.

McLeod’s attorney, Sara Coaster, requested the court enter a not guilty plea on his behalf, and that he be released on tether.

“Mr. McLeod has strong family support…he has absolutely no criminal history whatsoever,” Coaster said. “He has no mental health history, no substance abuse history.”

Coaster said he had an address where he could reside in Flushing and that “there would be no children present at that address.”

Judge Hammon denied the request, and said the court would not be issuing any kind of bond at this time, “considering the allegations that are found within the complaint.”

His probable cause conference is set for Dec. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m., and his examination day is set for Dec. 8, 2020.