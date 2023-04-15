Flint City Councilmembers Quincy Murphy and Judy Priestley are calling an urgent meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss blight and give community updates.

According to an April 14 press release, the meeting will be held at Franklin Avenue Mission located at 2210 N. Franklin St.

Murhpy who serves the 3rd Ward and Priestley who serves the 4th Ward will be focused on the following agenda items:

• Franklin Avenue Mission – Purpose and Overview

• Rollingwood Neighborhood – Loud “Boom” Complaints/Filing EPA Complaint on Environmental Concerns

• Genesee County Land Bank – Blighted Properties Update

• Greater Flint Health Coalition – Opioid Epidemic Slide Show

• Flint Police Chief Green – Update on Public Safety/National Prescription Settlement/Mayor’s Office

• Latinx Center Update – Lewis St./Franklin St. Corridor Issues and How to Incorporate Community Involvement

• Ashbury Church Community Update

• Next Steps for Clean Up

Details

What: Urgent meeting to discuss blight and community updates

When: Monday, April 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Franklin Avenue Mission, 2210 N. Franklin Street in Flint