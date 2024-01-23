Flint, MI — Flint City Council members introduced a resolution with Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the Arab American Heritage Council of Flint calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the Jan. 22 Special Affairs committee meeting.

“Protecting life is paramount in all circumstances,” Neeley said. “As humanitarians, we all have a duty and responsibility to use our voices. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.’ Therefore, I offer my voice in support of a ceasefire.”

The resolution decries the “genocidal death toll in Gaza” and the “dire humanitarian crisis, with Gaza’s health system in collapse, and 1.9 million Palestinians facing displacement, homelessness, starvation, and lack of water.”

Flint’s resolution notes that “the people of Gaza have empathized and stood in solidarity with the people of Flint’s struggle to access clean water,” and cites a 2016 letter of support from the Middle East Children’s Alliance titled “From the women of Gaza to the women of Flint.” The letter is signed by over 60 Gazan women and organizations.

The proposed resolution would bring Flint into the company of other Michigan cities that have passed ceasefire resolutions, including Dearborn, Detroit, Hamtramck, Canton, Kalamazoo, Ypsilanti, and Ann Arbor.