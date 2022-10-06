Flint, MI – The city of Flint announced that $300 in water credits has been applied to all Flint residential accounts with active meters.

The city is using $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute $300 in water credits to every residential household with active meters. City officials say the water credits represents almost 10% of the funds that the city received through the ARPA stimulus bill.

According to a Sept. 29 press release from the city of Flint the credit was applied as a payment to accounts with past-due water bills and as a credit to current accounts just days after the Flint City Council voted 5-2 in support of the resolutions to distribute the water credits.

“I’m grateful to our staff who were prepared to implement this so quickly following the resolution passing earlier this week,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “This economic relief is long overdue for Flint residents, and this is a first step towards a more permanent reduction in the cost of water moving forward.”

The Flint City Council voted 5-2 on Sept. 26 to approve the resolution distributing the water credits. Flint City Council President Dennis Pfeiffer, Vice President Allie Herkenroder and members Ladel Lewis, Quincy Murphy and Eva Worthing voted yes, while Jerri Winfrey-Carter and Tonya Burns voted no. Eric Mays and Priestley were absent during the roll call vote.

Flint Treasurer Amanda Trujillo told the city council during the Sept. 26 council meeting that this resolution also prevents the city from shutting off residents’ water until 2023. She said that the resolution does not allow shutoffs for 60 days and because the city does not disconnect homes from water over the holidays, Trujillo said that the water department will not resume shutoffs until January “at the earliest.”