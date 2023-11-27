Flint, MI — Serenity House Communities, a recovery community organization based in Flint, will launch its new “Rides for Recovery” program on Dec, 1st, 2023.

The transportation service will cover Genesee and Lapeer Counties and “aims to bridge the gap in accessible transportation services for individuals navigating the journey of recovery,” according to the organization’s Nov. 15 press release.

“Genesee County has been known for having issues with people in recovery that can’t get to where they need to go,” Tara Moreno, Executive Director of Serenity House Communities, said regarding why she and her team wanted to launch the program. “The need is really great.”

Rides for Recovery will offer day-of transportation to people in substance use disorder recovery Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to Moreno. Destinations or pick-ups can be healthcare facilities, recovery-related events and activities, or basic needs support-related, like grocery shopping.

Moreno added that Rides for Recovery drivers are peer recovery coaches with a chauffeur’s license or commercial driver’s license (CDL), and Serenity House intentionally purchased Chevrolet Suburbans for the program to provide a nicer experience for riders.

“I remember how hard it [recovery] was in the beginning, and the way that people are treated,” Moreno stated. “So I wanted to kind of give them some sort of like, good feeling, you know?”

Moreno noted that while she and her team are thrilled to launch the transportation program, they are new to providing such a service, and she asked for the community’s understanding while they learn and adapt.

“We understand that there is a great need for transportation in the city, and this is a pilot program for us,” she said. “We’re going to do the best we can to accommodate everyone. So as we service the community just, you know, have patience and grace for us as we figure this out.”

Rides for Recovery rides can be booked by calling Serenity House Communities at (810) 336-1018 or by emailing info@flintserenityhouse.org. The program was made possible through a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.