Flint, MI–Another Summer in Flint, Mich. in the books. With the weather cooling off and the summer officially over as of Sept. 22, 2022, what better time than now to take a look back at a summer full of life?

Take a look at the summer through the lenses of our photographers in the gallery below:

Juneteenth

The Kamazing Angels dance team performs a routine during the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette dance group pose with their pom poms after the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette dance group performs in the flat lot after the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Members of the Kamazing Angels dance team dance in the downtown Flat Lot after the Flint Juneteenth Parade ended there on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Shatoria McGee and Dontrel Lott, of Flint, pose for a photo as they walk in the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Camryn Emery, 14, of Pontiac, Mich. waits for the annual Juneteenth parade in the UM-Flint parking lot in Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. Emery is part of the Notorious Monroe Dance Group. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Deszy Marie, founder of the waistbead business Destiny’s Blessings, ties an anklet on Kirei Turner during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Antonio Forte II and Lee Grant Allen, co-owners of the new store BAU-HOUSE, pose for a photo during their grand opening on June 18, 2022, as part of the Black Buckham Juneteenth Celebration event. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thomas Black poses for a portrait outside his family’s concession truck during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Black’s family bought the Sugar Shack truck about five years ago, and started operating in 2019. With so many events cancelled by the pandemic for the last two years, operating the truck was difficult, said TJ Black, Thomas Black’s son. Thomas Black spent the Juneteenth Festival hanging out and people watching from his spot on the truck’s trailer hitch. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A firework lights up the sky after Flint Musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Musician Mama Sol raises up her key to the city that Mayor Sheldon Neeley presented to her during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint musician Mama Sol speaks about the importance of caring for the youth after calling up her son Wasir James and his friends Kevin Tiggs Jr., Damarcus Burke Jr., Shawk Holbrook and Isaiah Smith during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Claressa Shields takes photos in front of the newly unveiled Claressa Shields Street sign on the north side of Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Cay’dence Moore, 7, of Flint, rides a pony on the north side of Flint, Mich. during the Claressa Shields street renaming event on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Claressa Shields takes a video as the Claressa Shields Street sign is unveiled on the north side of Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

E. Hill Deloney (back center) helps lead the Juneteenth motorcade from Max Brandon Park to downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022, alongside Karen Weaver (back left) and City Councilwoman Tonya Burns (front left). (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill sings during the Juneteenth celebration at Max Brandon Park on the north side of Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The Kuungana African Drum and Dance Company lead the Juneteenth motorcade from Max Brandon Park to downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Kuungana African Drum and Dance Company lead the Juneteenth motorcade from Max Brandon Park to downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Concerts

Heather Ludowe-Smith and Kyle Colden dance on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ Bbumpz, of Dark Moon Collective, headbangs as he performs his set on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival attendees dance to Twan$olo’s set on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Eliyanna Marquez dances with Nate Ceaser while Marina Marquez dances with Josh Hammond on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Figga Da Kid dances during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day Celebrations, at Riverbank Park in downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Ace Gabbana performs during Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rappers Jeff Skigh, Twicee and Velly Beretta perform during Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Detwan Love performs while others dance on stage with him during Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Local R&B artist Sixonesix performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Local rapper PMoe performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Local rappers Cameron Tyler and Jernē peform during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Local rapper Jada Ali dances on a row of speakers while she performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper YN Jay performs with his fellow rappers Krispylife Kidd, YSR Gramz, Lil Baby Six and others during Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Paradise performs during Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Local rapper Velly Beretta performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shorti, a rapper from Flint, Mich., performs as he walks through the crowd during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

PorchFest

Local hip-hop artist Katalina, who is 8 years old, opens for Jeff Skigh while Rayna Bauer takes a video and cheers her on during Carriage Town PorchFest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Local hip-hop artsit Jeff Skigh performs during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022. The saxophone player in local band Kevin Collins and Friends claps after a song during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022.

a local fashion designer who has founded clothing companies like Autoworld, poses for a portrait during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Nate “Country” Metcalf plays with Tyson Dixon during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Fernando Silverio Solis, of the band Fernando Silverio Solis y el Sueño, sings a song during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022. Belle Bell, Lisa Lee, Nate “Country” Metcalf and Tyson Dixon relax on a couch during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The bassist in local band Kevin Collins and Friends smiles as he plays a song during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Coryonta Blackmon performs a backflip on the bouncy castle during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) William “Dollar Bill” Morris, a cannabis cultivator with LightSky Farms, dances to the music of Leroy, an improvisational rock band, during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Joi Small gives Angela Austin a piggyback ride during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cars and bikes

Classic car owners prepare their vehicles to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintbeat.com)

Classic car owners prepare their vehicles to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintbeat.com) Classic car owners prepare their vehicles to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintbeat.com)

Car enthusiasts and motorists alike gather on Saginaw Street for Back to the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A car show attendee drives down Second Street as heavy rain begins to fall during Back to the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Roy Paige, from Flint, Mich., hangs out on his motorcycle in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A motorcyclist makes his way down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Wheel Club, fist bumps Ryder Danks while he and other youth racers prepare for the youth road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Daniel O’Leary takes a lap around the start line ahead of the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jesse Spencer smiles as he gets ready for the adult road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A racer pops a wheelie while competing in the adult drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A motorcyclist poses for a photo as he joins the convoy out of the Flint skate park’s parking lot during the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A motorcyclist poses for a photo as he joins the convoy out of the Flint skate park’s parking lot during the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) An ATV rider gets ready to ride in the Flint skate park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Athletics

Flint Fight Like It’s No Tomorrow player Malaya Brown attempts a shot in her team’s game against the Bench Warmers during the Gus Macker three on three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Fight Like It’s No Tomorrow players Makena Newton, Malaya Brown and Damaya Hartwick take a break from their game against the Bench Warmers during the Gus Macker three on three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flight Classic player Jason Murphy attempts a layup in his team’s game against the Outlawz during the Gus Macker three on three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Players compete in the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Andre Ridley competes in the dunk contest during the Gus Macker three on three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022.

Tianto Russell and his son Erion Chalter pose for a portrait during the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The basketball court was recently painted with a mural by Flint artist and entrepreneur Jamiersen Green. Michael Howard, one of the event’s organizers, said he hopes the event carries on the legacy of Vince Robinson, a friend to many in the Flint community who was fatally shot in 2018. This year’s tournament was put on in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons.

Daniel Soto wins first place overall, crossing the finish line at 48:35, during the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flintside.com)

A runner stretches in the early morning sunlight during the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) In the early hours of the morning, the National Anthem is sang before the start of the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Douglas Edmonson and his grandfather Bernie Mueslik make their way through University of Michigan – Flint’s campus to reach the starting line during the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Returning Crim runners of 30 years take off during an early starting time for the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Sydney Devore raises her arms and smiles as she crosses the finish after completing the 10 mile run during the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) Ed LaBair heads to his car after finishing 9th in the Michigan Mile, a race in the Crim Festival of Races, in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. LaBair, who is now 62 years old, has been running since he was in fourth grade, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Racers head to the start line on Saginaw Street ahead of the Lois Craig Invitational race, the first race in the Crim Festival of Races, in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Travis Hoffner and Nickolas Dowland celebrate after finishing the Lois Craig Invitational race, the first race in the Crim Festival of Races, in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) As Patty Davis approaches the finish line of the Lois Craig Invitational race, she stands up to cross it on foot during the Crim Festival of Races in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cultural Festivals

Dr. Abd Alghanem, Vice president of the Arab American Heritage Council’s board, prepares individual plates of roasted lamb with rice and veggies during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Dr. Alghanem is a former president of the Arab American Heritage Council. He now serves as an assistant clinical professor at Michigan State University, and has been in private practice in Flint since 1989, according to the Arab American Heritage Council’s website. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Hiba Saadeldin, Salih Mohammed and Jude Mohammed get plates of food from the spread laid out on a picnic table in the Fisherman’s Cove Pavillion during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Picnic attendees try their hands at Dabke, a traditional Levantine folk dance performed at weddings and other celebrations in countries like Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Nora Sharba and Deena Sukhon, who performed Dabke with a travel team throughout their time in college at the University of Michigan, taught the dance to picnic attendees. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zhraa Mohammed poses for a portrait after creating a marble painting during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Art has always been one of Mohammed’s passions, she said, so she brought the paint and other supplies for picnic attendees to create their own paintings. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lucine Jarrah, executive director of the Arab American Heritage Council, poses for a portrait outside the Fisherman’s Cove Pavillion during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Homemade sfiha, or meat pies, rest on a picnic table during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Picnic attendees sit down to eat in the Fisherman’s Cove Pavillion during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ralph Arellano poses for a photo during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

A fresh Arepa is filled with shredded chicken during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) The Latinx Youth Summer Program dancers perform during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

A pig roast warms over hot coals during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Guests dance and laugh together during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) Vendors offer Dia de Los Muertos skulls during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Two young girls dance together during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Back to school

Fourth grade student Jerimiah Holmes poses for a portrait with his parent Maria Holmes on the first day of school at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint, Mich. on August 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kim “Ms. B” Brobst hands out classroom materials to her students on the first day of school at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint, Mich. on August 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Students walk through the hallway on the first day of school at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on August 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Patrick McGovern, a first-year student at the University of Michigan-Flint, moves into First Street Residence Hall with the help of his father Patrick McGovern Jr. and his friend Norman Fairhurst on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Students play basketball with players from the University of Michigan-Flint’s basketball club during the university’s Rec Bash on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ned DeGalan, a volunteer at Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Flushing, removes a bed frame after it was soaked in a stain during the Bunks Across America event at Accelerated Learning Academy on Sept. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat) Preslie Riggs, daughter of Virginia Riggs who is a community health worker at Accelerated Learning Academy (ALA), drills a hole in a bed frame during the Bunks Across America event at ALA on Sept. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)