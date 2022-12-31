Flint, MI—A new year arrives again, and with it, Flint Beat’s photo team would like to bid farewell to 2022.

This past year was packed with music, art, cultural celebrations, sports tournaments and so much more. Being that it was an election year, Flint residents re-elected Mayor Sheldon Neeley and voted in a slate of new members on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education.

As many years do, 2022 had its highs and lows. Some beloved community members passed on, leaving legacies of love and hard work. Others launched new businesses selling locally-made clothing, natural beauty products or homemade BBQ sauces.

Through it all, Flint Beat’s photo team would like to thank all those all over the city who shared their stories with us and allowed us to document timeless moments and slices of life in Flint, Mich.

DJ Washington, Dream Washington, Kayden Washington, Tristan Nucian, Brandon Hill, Justin Nettles, Khari Harden and Kamora Harden watch fireworks after Flint Musician Mama Sol’s performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Kuungana African Drum and Dance Company lead the Juneteenth motorcade from Max Brandon Park to downtown Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Camryn Emery, 14, of Pontiac, Mich. waits for the annual Juneteenth parade in the UM-Flint parking lot in Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. Emery is part of the Notorious Monroe Dance Group. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Shatoria McGee and Dontrel Lott, of Flint, pose for a photo as they walk in the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette dance group pose with their pom poms after the annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 18, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint musician Mama Sol speaks about the importance of caring for the youth after calling up her son Wasir James and his friends Kevin Tiggs Jr., Damarcus Burke Jr., Shawk Holbrook and Isaiah Smith during her performance on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

D-D, Mama Sol’s mother, poses for a portrait before her daughter, Flint musician Mama Sol, performs on top of the James W. Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Claressa Shields takes a video as the Claressa Shields Street sign is unveiled on the north side of Flint, Mich. on June 19, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

AJ Blackamore reacts to his face painting from Addilyn Ahlman during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nate “Country” Metcalf plays with Tyson Dixon during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Joi Small gives Angela Austin a piggyback ride during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jovan Slaughter, the founder of the clothing company Autoworld and self-described “facilitator for humanity,” poses for a portrait during Carriage Town PorchFest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Rapper YN Jay poses for photos with kids outside of Northwestern High School on April 17, 2022, during his Easter Sunday event. The event featured free entertainment and easter baskets for kids. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Affiliated basketball player Allyn Tisdale, 11, receives new Puma sneakers from Coach David Munerlyn after practice on April 19, 2022. The shoes were donated by Eric Woodyard, Kelvin Torbert, and Kyle Kuzma. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Dominique Strong (right), the founder and executive director of Uma Strong Marshall Outreach (USMO), helps Kei’Onye Powell (left) try on a winter jacket during the Warming Bodies Through Love Winter Attire Giveaway hosted by USMO at the MTA station in downtown Flint, Mich. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kevin Welker and Lauren Miller help Roune Todd-Welker load up her belongings to move into her dorm during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Fourth grade student Jerimiah Holmes poses for a portrait with his parent Maria Holmes on the first day of school at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint, Mich. on August 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Chude Snow, a 10th grader at Accelerated Learning Academy (ALA), sands down a bed frame during the Bunks Across America event at ALA on Sept. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Children pose for a portrait holding toys they just got during Flint United’s Hip-Hop Xmas Toy Drive at Comma Bookstore in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jujuan Thorn, general manager of the Antidote Studio, which is based in the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, poses for a portrait with his son Jaxon Thorn in Dewey Park in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Deandre Richardson hugs Dana Mays, a freelance photographer, during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Coryonta Blackmon poses for a portrait on his bike while his sister Coryonna Blackmon plays with hers in the background in Flint’s Northside on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

TayTripp and Christian pose for a portrait during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bartenders and guests present bottles with sparklers at Vibez nightclub on the north side of Flint, Mich. during the Last Night Out (Sundays at Vibez) event on April 10, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Loft bar owner Rodney Ott releases fake $100 bills onto the dance floor during Latin Night on April 27, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Buffie Johnson, 29, of Flint, lines up a shot during a game of pool at Rubes bar on April 7, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Levy ‘Dimples’ Gordon tends bar at the Golden Leaf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. The club, which was incorporated in 1921, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

A beach ball passes in front of Flint resident Ximena Kohn’s face during Latin Night at The Loft in downtown Flint, Mich. on April 27, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Richard Seaman, of Flint, poses for a photo inside The New Misty 50’s on Clio Road on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 12, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bridget Rex, 33, of Flint, sits with her dog Echo on the pool table at Down the Tracks. Rex was previously the bar manager for 3 years, but still comes to visit with Echo. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

YN Jay performs during Glizzy Fest in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Party attendees twerk during multi-platinum producer and recording artist Jazze Pha’s set at the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Local rapper Ace Gabbana performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Taylor Tatum dances with friends during the listening party for her upcoming EP “Tomorrow” in Flint, Mich. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Local hip-hop artsit Jeff Skigh performs during Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Local R&B artist Sixonesixx performs during The Antidote Fest at Brush Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Figga Da Kid dances during the Concrete Jungle Concert, which was part of the 810 Day Celebrations, at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tay Boogie performs during Taylor Tatum’s listening party for her upcoming EP “Tomorrow” in Flint, Mich. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Marlon Brown Jr. also known as Enrgy Beats in downtown Flint, Mich. on Jan. 21, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Trash and old furniture from illegal dumping lies in a garage at Sunset Village Apartments in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Artists Hayley Garner and Chistian Fenn paint a mural inspired by the late Mark Baldwin on the side of a former church on Gillespie Avenue in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Garner said she and Fenn, both from Manchester, U.K., met Baldwin years ago when they worked with him to paint a mural inside the old church. This new mural features pigeons, Garner said, because the slang term for them “rock doves” embodies a sense of hope. Behind the pigeons, the mural reads, “Spread your wings.” (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chereathe Hollinger, 48, is surrounded by balloons as she cries at the vigil for her son Elvin Hollinger, 19 on Friday, August 13. Friends and family of Alvin came together with balloons made up of his favorite colors to remember him at Broome Park, where he was shot just days before. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Crystal Cooper (left) hugs loved ones after addressing media and concerned residents regarding the deaths of her sons Zy’Aire Mitchell and Lamar Mitchell, who passed away following a fire in their home earlier this year, during a press conference across from Fire Station #6 in Flint, Mich. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The boys’ deaths have sparked outrage after two Flint firefighters falsely issued an all-clear indicating the home was clear of occupants when they arrived. Both boys were later found alive in the home and taken to a hospital, but they passed away days later. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Darnell Campbell poses for a portrait outside Berston Field House during a public viewing of the late Bryant “BB” Nolden, a beloved community leader who served as the field house’s executive director and as a Genesee County Commissioner, in Flint, Mich, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Pastor Robert McCathern stands beside Michelle Colston and her children press conference at Joy Tabernacle Church on the north side of Flint, Mich. on May 16. 2022. The family says that Michigan State Police violated their civil rights and traumatized “innocent minor children and adults” after raiding the wrong home on April 21, 2021. At the press conference, attorneys announced that they filed a civil rights complaint in federal court. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thomas Black poses for a portrait outside his family’s concession truck during the Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival hosted by Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Black’s family bought the Sugar Shack truck about five years ago and started operating in 2019. With so many events cancelled by the pandemic for the last two years, operating the truck was difficult, said TJ Black, Thomas Black’s son. Thomas Black spent the Juneteenth Festival hanging out and people watching from his spot on the truck’s trailer hitch. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Pastor Leo Robinson II stands inside North Flint’s Good Church on May 3, 2022. After spending time addressing the needs of the neighborhood, Robinson found that many were in need of laundry services, so he went on a mission to make a laundry facility in the church basement, available to the church community and beyond. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) La’Asia Johnson sits on her computer inside her new commercial space Elle Jae Essentials on June 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Devonta Smith, 32, of Flint, rings up a customer with his employees at his new clothing shop, The Flint Store, located in the Genesee Valley Shopping Center in Flint Township, Mich. on May 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mother of three LaRonda Sanders poses for a photo in her graduation cap and gown from the University of Michigan on May 6, 2022. Sanders has spent over a decade gradually working towards earning her degree, and wanted to be a role model for her sons. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

(from left) Southwestern Classical Academy senior TK Thomas, 18, International Academy of Flint senior Ashton Brandon, 18, and Madison Academy High School senior Antonio Sweeney, 17, pose for a photo in downtown Flint, Mich. on April 29, 2022. The three Flint scholars were accepted for Morehouse College, a historically Black mens liberal college in Atlanta, GA. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Church Archivist Walter Peake stands in the children’s chapel inside St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Flint, Mich. on March 29, 2022. The building was erected in 1872/1873 and is celebrating it’s 150 years at the intersection of South Saginaw Street and East Third Street. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Robert McCathern, pastor of Joy Tabernacle, speaks to young musicians and artists in the Urban Renaissance Center’s meeting room in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dr. Aisha Harris poses for a portrait next to a hanging tapestry she wove herself in her office in downtown Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Longtime friends Rhonda Ball (left) and Cookie (right) pose for a portrait during dinner at the White Horse Tavern on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Ball said she’s been coming to the White Horse Tavern since she was in her early twenties. Ball takes care of several children and doesn’t have time to get out much anymore, she said, so she was excited to go out for a pizza with Cookie. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Delois Jackson, 60, of Flint, leads the Smooth Steppers senior line dancing group through an hour’s worth of dance on Feb. 16, 2022. The group practices at Berston Field House in Flint, Mich. every Wednesday. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jason Bey, Flint resident and My Bees Nest owner shows his gloves, which are coated in residue from beekeeping. On Feb. 28, 2022, Bey went out to the vacant lot next to his house where he keeps his apiary, to look at the honey he has remaining. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Tianto Russell and his son Erion Chalter pose for a portrait during the basketball tournament at Howard’s Helping Hands’ 8th Annual Father’s Day and Juneteenth Family Funday at Windiate Park on Flint’s Southside on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint Fight Like It’s No Tomorrow players Makena Newton, Malaya Brown and Damaya Hartwick take a break from their game against the Bench Warmers during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A Flight Classic player attempts a layup in his team’s game against the Outlawz during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Flint United Basketball Club plays their second game of the season against the Toledo Glass City Basketball Club on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Keenen Coleman goes for a layup during a scrimmage at tryouts for Flint United, the city’s professional basketball team that plays in The Basketball League, at the International Academy of Flint in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

In the early hours of the morning, the National Anthem is sang before the start of the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Douglas Edmonson and his grandfather Bernie Mueslik make their way through University of Michigan – Flint’s campus to reach the starting line during the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) Daniel Soto wins first place overall, crossing the finish line at 48:35, during the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Travis Hoffner and Nickolas Dowland celebrate after finishing the Lois Craig Invitational race, the first race in the Crim Festival of Races, in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Roller Derby players stretch during practice at Rollhaven in Grand Blanc, Mich. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Flint Roller Derby competes against the Downriver Dolls at Rollhaven in Grand Blanc, Mich. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat) Audience members watch as Flint Roller Derby competes against the Downriver Dolls at Rollhaven in Grand Blanc, Mich. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Dr. Abd Alghanem, Vice president of the Arab American Heritage Council’s board, prepares individual plates of roasted lamb with rice and veggies during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Dr. Alghanem is a former president of the Arab American Heritage Council. He now serves as an assistant clinical professor at Michigan State University, and has been in private practice in Flint since 1989, according to the Arab American Heritage Council’s website. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zhraa Mohammed poses for a portrait after creating a marble painting during the Arab American Heritage Council’s annual community picnic at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, Mich. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Art has always been one of Mohammed’s passions, she said, so she brought the paint and other supplies for picnic attendees to create their own paintings. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Asa Zuccaro, the executive director of the Latinx Technology and Community Center, poses for a portrait during a Dia de los Muertos celebration in Buckham Alley in downtown Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ralph Arellano poses for a photo during the Latinx Celebration on Saturday, August 6 2022 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Classic car owners prepare their vehicles to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Classic car owner Tammi Hampton prepares her 2008 Corvette, “Stealth” to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) Classic car owners prepare their vehicles to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Mini Bike Club, helps Rodney McLean get lined up for the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dirt bikers hang out in the Flint skate park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Wyatt Zywicki pops a wheelie in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Motorcyclists ride down Interstate 475 during the 810 BIKELIFE Halloween Ride Out on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Davina Donahue, currently serving as the interim clerk for the City of Flint, answers questions from Flint City Council Members during the interview process for the selection of a permanent city clerk during a special City Council meeting at the Flint City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

G. David Guinn (left), a district court judge in Michigan’s 67th district, swears in Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley (center) as his wife, State Rep. Cynthia Neeley, watches at Flint City Hall’s Council Chambers in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Karen Weaver supporter Wyntis Hall hugs a friend during Weaver’s watch party for the election results at the Greater Flint Arts Council in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dan Kildee, the incumbent in the race for Michigan’s 8th District, speaks to a crowd of supporters at his watch party for the election results at Sauce Italian American Kitchen in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

City Councilman Eric Mays answers resident’s questions during a community meeting to discuss the spending of the ARPA funds on Feb. 2, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Voters cast their ballots in Flint City Hall during election day in Flint, Mich. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

State Representative Cynthia Neeley hugs Governor Gretchen Whitmer after a press conference at Kettering University GM Mobility Research Center in Flint, Mich. on March 31, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Community Schools superintendent Kevlyn Jones raises his cup in the air alongside teachers, scholars, board members, and media, after taking their first sip of water from one of the new filtered water fountains at Southwestern Classical Academy on Feb. 8, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Community Schools’ Board candidates Melody Relerford (left) and Emily Doerr (right) hug a friend during their watch party for the election results at the Arrowhead Veterans Club in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Emily Doerr, a candidate for the Flint Community Schools Board of Education, rests her head on the shoulder of her father John Doerr at the Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. They are accompanied by Emily’s mother, Kim Doerr, at the watch party for the election results. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat) Terae King Jr., a candidate for the Flint Community Schools Board of Education, looks at his phone during a watch party for the election results at the Arrowhead Vets Club in Flint, Mich, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Judge Tabitha Marsh swears Michael Clack in to his seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education during the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Aiesha Lewis, the event coordinator at the Flint Downtown Development Authority, poses for a portrait while fitting a shirt onto a scarecrow at the Mott Park Recreation Area in Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Phonzo Brown, dressed as the joker from “Batman,” poses for a portrait with Jonathan Williams and Casey Snell during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brownell STEM Academy students file into Holmes STEM Middle School Academy during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kids dressed as Transformers wait in line for snacks during the 8th Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A cosplayer dressed as Inosuke from the anime “Demon Slayer” poses for a portrait during Really Cool Comic Con at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brandon Miller puts on a Christmas sweater ahead of the This is Me fashion show in the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A family poses with Santa inside the Capitol Theatre during the Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland Christmas event in downtown Flint on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) Santa runners hang out after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Flint Arrowhead Barbershop Chorus performs at the Woodhaven Senior Community in Flint Township, Mich. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)