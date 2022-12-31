Flint, MI—A new year arrives again, and with it, Flint Beat’s photo team would like to bid farewell to 2022.
This past year was packed with music, art, cultural celebrations, sports tournaments and so much more. Being that it was an election year, Flint residents re-elected Mayor Sheldon Neeley and voted in a slate of new members on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education.
As many years do, 2022 had its highs and lows. Some beloved community members passed on, leaving legacies of love and hard work. Others launched new businesses selling locally-made clothing, natural beauty products or homemade BBQ sauces.
Through it all, Flint Beat’s photo team would like to thank all those all over the city who shared their stories with us and allowed us to document timeless moments and slices of life in Flint, Mich.