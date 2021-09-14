Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI–Downtown Flint was taken over by leather and motorcycles as bikers and enthusiasts rev their engines up and down Saginaw Street for Bikes on the Bricks.
The motorcycle event spanned three days over the weekend with different events a charity ride, a police competition, mini bike races, and rows and rows of bikes lining the streets.
More than 700 people attended the charity ride on Saturday, where bikers took a two-hour journey around Genesee County and beyond before rolling through the city of Flint, eventually converging with the motorcyclists stationed downtown.
Check out the photo gallery below to see how the weekend went.