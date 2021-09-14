Flint, MI–Downtown Flint was taken over by leather and motorcycles as bikers and enthusiasts rev their engines up and down Saginaw Street for Bikes on the Bricks.

The motorcycle event spanned three days over the weekend with different events a charity ride, a police competition, mini bike races, and rows and rows of bikes lining the streets.

More than 700 people attended the charity ride on Saturday, where bikers took a two-hour journey around Genesee County and beyond before rolling through the city of Flint, eventually converging with the motorcyclists stationed downtown.

Check out the photo gallery below to see how the weekend went.

About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Deanna Umber, 83. of Fenton gears up for the motorcycle cruise with her husband as part of the Bikes on the Bricks event at the Vehicle City-Harley Davidson location on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich Flint BeaT)

About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

People watch motorcyclists go by the Homeboy Barbeque restaurant. About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Residents wave as motorcyclists pass their homes. About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

About 700 motorcyclists participate in the Ed Henderson Charity Ride as part of the Bikes on the Bricks events on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Residents line corner between Court and Bernard Street to watch the approximately 700 motorcyclists pass by as part of the Ed Henderson Charity Ride, a Back to the Bricks event on Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat0

Thousands of motorcyclists gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of motorcyclists gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rings for sale at Bikes on the Bricks. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A motorcyclist rides up Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Threee Wheeler, the national president of the Grand Rapids Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club 509 South Division and Slick, 50. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The back of Three Wheeler’s leather jacket. Three Wheeler is the l president of the Grand Rapids Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club 509 South Division. Over a thousand motorcyclists gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Eagle airbrush art on the back of a motorcycle. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Shorty the dog gets offered water by his owner. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Scott Cayer, 47, of Mount Morris sits on his 2005 Harley-Davidson Road King. Cayer has been atteding the event every year for 13 years. Over a thousand people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Members of the Great Lakes Southeast Michigan motorcycle club sit outside Cork on Saginaw during the Bikes on the Bricks event. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bikers from Davison take a rest in the shade on the lawn of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Stumpy, a motorcyclist from Mount Morris, got his nickname working in a field in Indiana, when his boss said he looked like a stump out in the field. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lea Gaylor, 46, and her husband Joe of Lapeer come to Bikes on the Bricks every year. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Danny Glass, 61, (left) sits on the motorcycle he bought at Sturgess last year during Bikes on the Bricks. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Case Stamps, 55, of Lapeer plays Flint’s The Dayton Family from his motorcycle speakers. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hiram Brown, 8, of Flint, plays with a yo-yo on his dad’s motorcycle. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Art Martinez, 67, of Flint, feeds a hotdog to his dog D who rides on the back of his motorcycle. Martinez sold D’s puppies during the event. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Custom Patches for sale during Bikes to the Bricks. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Danielle and her mother Sheri Ketchum sell Bikes on the Bricks T-shirts on Saginaw Street. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bikers sit at a table at Churchills Food & Spirits. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Over a thousand people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Yvonne Cooper, 60, and Terry Cooper, 64, of Flint smoke cigarettes on a ledge on Saginaw Street during the Bikes on the Bricks event. Terry was celebrating his 64th birthday. Over a thousand people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Over a thousand people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Over a thousand people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Over a thousand people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Blu Sheen, 40, of Detroit rides into Bikes on the Bricks on the back of a motorcycle. Over a thousand people gathered in downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks event Sept. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)