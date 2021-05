Burton, MI–Residents from around Michigan cruised to the Dort Financial Center Parking lot on Sunday, May 23, to the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show, the first Back to the Bricks sponsored event of the year.

Nelson Dunn. 64, of Keego Harbor Mich. poses with his 1974 Grand Prix at the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show on May 23, 2021 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds of car owners and enthusiasts gathered for the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center on May 23, 2021 after last year’s events were cancelled due to COVID-19. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

David Savage, 51, of Linden, poses with his 1983 Oldsmobile a the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center on May 23, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Al McKnight, 30, and Janaire Thornton, 5, of Flint pose with McKnight’s car at the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center on May 23, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Many at the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show had unique items decorating their vehicles from the inside out. Car owners and enthusiasts gathered at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on May 23, 2021, hundreds of cars were on display. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Dan Brown, 46, and Sandy Brown, 57, of Swartz Creek with their 1959 Dodge Cornet at the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center on May 23, 2021. The couple rents the spooky hearse for events like proms, where riders can sit in the back and be transported to their destination. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kyle the dog attends the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show with his owners on May 23, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Eyes peer out from the vanity plate of a green Plymouth at the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center on May 23, 2021 after last year’s events were cancelled due to COVID-19. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Car lovers enthuse over the engine. Hundreds gathered for the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center on May 23, 2021 after last year’s events were cancelled due to COVID-19. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

As the car show comes to an end, car owners slowly empty the parking lot of the Dort Financial Center at the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich. on May 23, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Janaire Thornton, 5, of Flint poses in front of a pink Corvette at the Dust ‘Em Off Car Show at the Dort Financial Center. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)