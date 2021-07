Flint, Mich. – On July 1, the Flint Farmers Market pavilion was filled with customers eager to taste handmade cuisine and shop local goods.

The Night Market event, created by MaMang restaurant owner and Flint Social Club coordinator Tony Vu, was an effort to bring new vendors to the farmers market.

Musicians played from the portable stage of the Jazz on Wheels truck while long lines formed at each food stands.

Check out our photos from the Night Market below.

Hundreds of guests attended the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. Vendors of all types set up inside the pavilion outside the market to sling different cuisines and merchandise. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mildred Zuccaro serves tacos to customers at the Night Market event in the Flint Farmers Market Pavilion on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Owner of Flint Candle Co. Lindsay Decker at her booth at the Night Market Event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. Decker said during the pandemic shutdowns the Flint Candle Co. was able to grow and now they are back out vending in person in addition to their available online sales. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Workers at the Sisco Catering Booth cook and serve barbeque at the Night Market Event in the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Venezuelan Arepa served by Rosanna Calma a the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Grand Blanc resident Rosanna Calma makes Venezuelan Arepas during the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Jazz on Wheels truck was stationed in the parking lot of the Flint Farmers Market during the Night Market event on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Costa Rican empanadas at the Night Maket event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Stormi Weather, 28, of Sheridan, Wyoming, crochets a tank top at her booth at the Flint Farmers Market Night Market event. Weather and her husband Pacoway traveled to Flint last year to pursue music endeavors but ended up staying throughout the pandemic. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Costa Rica natives and Flint residents Kevin Arguedas, 21, and his brother Mario Pinnock, 19, serve up Costa Rican empanadas at the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

MaMang Owner and event organizer Tony Vu refills drinks at the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Director of Flint’s Latinx Technology & Community Center Asa Zuccaro grills tortillas in the pavilion at the Flint Farmers Market during the Night Market event on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Guatemalan Enchilada made by Zulma Meija at the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Artist Pacoway from Sheridan, Wyoming paints a hat at his booth he was sharing with his wife, Stormi Weather at the Night Market event at the Flint Farmers Market on July 1, 2021. Pacoway likes to incorporate inspiration from both Flint and Wyoming in his artworks. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)